Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of SCUA remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Sculptor Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in gaming, leisure, location-based live sports and entertainment, hospitality, residential, digital infrastructure, logistics and healthcare businesses.

