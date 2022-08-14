SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LEDS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 115,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,344. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

