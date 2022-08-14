Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $39.54 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.54 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

