Shadows (DOWS) Price Reaches $0.0153

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $405,813.17 and approximately $23,484.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,364.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064240 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

