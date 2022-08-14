Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.

OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,469. Sharp has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

