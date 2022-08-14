Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,400 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 416,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.

SGIOF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

