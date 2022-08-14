Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.

Shiseido Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,427. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

