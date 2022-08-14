Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Decreases By 40.4%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Adecoagro Price Performance
Adecoagro stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $206.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.