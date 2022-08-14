Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases By 33.8%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BLW traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 47,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,196,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

