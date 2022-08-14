Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases By 33.8%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BLW traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 47,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $17.47.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
Featured Stories
