Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Decreases By 17.0%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.16. 14,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,955. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.