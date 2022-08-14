Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Rises By 23.7%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRPC remained flat at $9.91 during midday trading on Friday. 239,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,243. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

