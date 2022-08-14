Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Increases By 41.7%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVCY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $206.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

