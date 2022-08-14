Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Drops By 25.3%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTNW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 119,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,445. Cepton has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

