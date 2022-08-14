Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Decreases By 39.5%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 962,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

Shares of CVII remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,787. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,613 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,484 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 448,066 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

