Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Drops By 14.9%

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.7 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Cineplex

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.