Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Drops By 14.9%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.7 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

