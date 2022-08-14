Short Interest in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Expands By 34.7%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMS. Craig Hallum lowered Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Digital Media Solutions Trading Down 17.1 %

About Digital Media Solutions

Shares of NYSE DMS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 1,691,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,193. Digital Media Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.