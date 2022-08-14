Short Interest in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Expands By 34.7%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMS. Craig Hallum lowered Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
