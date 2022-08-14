Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Expands By 16.7%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. DoubleDown Interactive comprises about 1.6% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 8.6 %

DoubleDown Interactive stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 3.23. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DoubleDown Interactive

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

