Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Expands By 30.0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 620,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.13.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund
