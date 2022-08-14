Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Expands By 30.0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 620,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.