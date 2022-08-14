Short Interest in GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Drops By 41.4%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GameSquare Esports Trading Down 12.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GMSQF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 246,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,028. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile
