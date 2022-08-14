Short Interest in GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Drops By 41.4%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GameSquare Esports Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMSQF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 246,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,028. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

