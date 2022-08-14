Short Interest in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Increases By 40.0%

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCB remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,586. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVCB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

