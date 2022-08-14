Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Decreases By 23.7%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,649,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.54. 4,782,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016,492. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.