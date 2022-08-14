Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Decreases By 39.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTD remained flat at $24.89 on Friday. 46,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,277. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

