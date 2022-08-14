Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Rises By 31.5%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 3,330,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,901.5 days.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITV stock remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. ITV has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

