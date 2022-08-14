Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Increases By 32.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:HPS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,489. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

