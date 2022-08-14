Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Increases By 32.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
NYSE:HPS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,489. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.