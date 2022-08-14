Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Increases By 13.2%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 811,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,186.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kansai Paint from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of KSANF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

