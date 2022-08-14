Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Drops By 29.7%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lefteris Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LFTR stock remained flat at $9.95 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Lefteris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

About Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

