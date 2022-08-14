Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Decreases By 23.9%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,552 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. New Street Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.