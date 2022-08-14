Short Interest in PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Declines By 30.0%

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PotNetwork Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:POTN remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,328. PotNetwork has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers.

