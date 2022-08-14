Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Expands By 15.8%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Provident Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PAQC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 9,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Provident Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Provident Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAQC. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.