Short Interest in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Grows By 25.9%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,891,000 after acquiring an additional 518,378 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,485,000 after buying an additional 327,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 3.6 %

About QuidelOrtho

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. 979,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $83.39 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.03.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

See Also

