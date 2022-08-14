Short Interest in Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Declines By 28.6%

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RGEDF remained flat at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

