Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Declines By 30.4%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.98. ROHM has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

