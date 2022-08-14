Short Interest in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Rises By 16.1%

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCMA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition alerts:

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCMA remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Friday. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.