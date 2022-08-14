Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Drops By 37.5%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CYBBF remained flat at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBBF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

