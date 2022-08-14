Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE:SSTK traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,571. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

