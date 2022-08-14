SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires Shares of 350 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 805,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,483,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $603.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.60 and its 200 day moving average is $558.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

