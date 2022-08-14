SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 34,315 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,641,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 91,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

