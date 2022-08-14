Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Small Pharma Price Performance
OTCMKTS DMTTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,594. Small Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
Small Pharma Company Profile
