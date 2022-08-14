SmartCash (SMART) Price Up 28.9% This Week

SmartCash (SMART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $926,347.28 and $16,520.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,352.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.08 or 0.07987121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00170619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00260924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00676999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.86 or 0.00574325 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005476 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars.

