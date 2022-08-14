Sovryn (SOV) Price Tops $0.60

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $13.48 million and $163,376.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Sovryn Coin Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,360,389 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars.

