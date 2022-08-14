SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $123.98 and a 52 week high of $151.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.18.

