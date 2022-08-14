Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88), Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

