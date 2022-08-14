Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88), Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Spectrum Brands Price Performance
SPB traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.29.
Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.