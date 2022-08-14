Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.34.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Stock Performance

Spire Global stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 918,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.