Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.34.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Spire Global stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 918,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

