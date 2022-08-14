Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 107,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

STAF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,777. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global reduced their price target on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

