Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Stantec Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 135,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stantec by 1,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stantec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

