Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. 2,243,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,591. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.74%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.