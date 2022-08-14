Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

MITO remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,713. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MITO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.