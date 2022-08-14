Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,621,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $249.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.78. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

