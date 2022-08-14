Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.03 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.75 ($26.28).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.12 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €18.22 ($18.59). 189,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,871. The business has a 50-day moving average of €15.98 and a 200 day moving average of €16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($29.78).

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.