Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $108.10 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001490 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002733 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00016761 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00011710 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 139,947,183 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
